Name not in wedding card, youths attack groom’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angered by the absence of his name in a wedding card, a youngster and his brother reportedly attacked the groom’s family members at Tukaram Gate on Sunday morning. Both being relatives to the groom Suresh, the accused Shekar and Sarvesh allegedly attacked four persons with a knife. Police registered an attempt-to-murder case.

The accused Shekar held Balamani, wife of the groom’s cousin Yadagiri, responsible for not including his name and threatened her on Friday. Balamani, Yadagiri, his brothers-in-law Praveen and Parasuram went to Shekar’s house on Sunday. Shekar reportedly attacked them with a five-inch long knife. Praveen and Parasuram received severe injuries while Yadagiri and Balamani also sustained injuries. Sarvesh also allegedly attacked the victims. Praveen’s condition remains critical, said R Yellappa, Inspector, Tukaram Gate police station.