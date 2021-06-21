Post unlock, heritage sites open to Hyderabad public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lockdown lifted across Telangana, relieved residents preferred to visit Charminar and Golconda Fort, the frequented tourist heritage sites in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Reportedly, over a thousand tourists visited Golconda Fort, as the fort opened to the public after being closed for over a month. Authorities conducted temperature screening and ensured that visitors wore masks before entering the site. Many people took the removal of restrictions as a pleasant way to spend time at the fort with their family members.

However, the situation was a little different in Charminar. There were many who were seen without any masks. Physical distancing went for a toss as people in groups could be seen taking selfies near the monument. Hawkers were busy selling clothes, make-up items and toys to the visiting public. However, despite most of the garments, jewellery and other local shops opening on Sunday, business was yet to pick-up as these shops looked deserted without customers even after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.Sir Salarjung Museum and the Nizam’s Museum also opened for visitors on Sunday.

