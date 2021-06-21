STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post unlock, heritage sites open to Hyderabad public



Published: 21st June 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the upper portion Charminar after it was reopened on Sunday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lockdown lifted across Telangana, relieved residents preferred to visit Charminar and Golconda Fort, the frequented tourist heritage sites in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Reportedly, over a thousand tourists visited Golconda Fort, as the fort opened to the public after being closed for over a month. Authorities conducted temperature screening and ensured that visitors wore masks before entering the site. Many people took the removal of restrictions as a pleasant way to spend time at the fort with their family members. 

However, the situation was a little different in Charminar. There were many who were seen without any masks. Physical distancing went for a toss as people in groups could be seen taking selfies near the monument. Hawkers were busy selling clothes, make-up items and toys to the visiting public.  However, despite most of the garments, jewellery and other local shops opening on Sunday, business was yet to pick-up as these shops looked deserted without customers even after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.Sir Salarjung Museum and the Nizam’s Museum also opened for visitors on Sunday.

Authorities at Golconda Fort conducted temperature screening and ensured that visitors wore masks before entering the site. Over a thousand tourists reportedly visited Golconda Fort on Sunday after the State government removed the lockdown restrictions, imposed in May

