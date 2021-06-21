Tanzanian caught with heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another major drug haul, DRI sleuths seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore from Tanzanian national John William Kasembo who arrived at the RGI Airport, Hyderabad on a Qatar Airlines flight on Monday. This is the second major heroin seizure at RGI Airport in June. Officials are probing if Kasembo is also a part of the same drug network.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted the Tanzanian national who flew to RGI Airport, Hyderabad from Johannesburg via Doha in the early hours of Monday. Detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of 3 kg of off-white powder which was concealed beneath the base of his trolley bag.

The substance tested positive for heroin and was found to be worth Rs 19.5 crore. The drug was seized and the passenger arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigations are in progress, DRI officials said.

In the first week of June, the DRI caught two women passengers from Zambia and Uganda smuggling heroin at the RGI Airport. Around 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 78 crore was seized from them. Both the passengers were travelling on business visas. The Zambian woman concealed the drug under a gas pipe roll in her check-in baggage and the Ugandan passenger hid it in her baggage.