Covid isolation mimics cabin fever

HYDERABAD: Akash (name changed) has been drinking every day for the last year. Initially, he missed going out and having fun with his friends. He reasoned that there was no harm in having a peg every night to deal with the crushing boredom that was creeping onto him slowly. However, his sense of disconnect only increased with successive lockdowns. He slept poorly and ate unhealthy food. He also became addicted to alcohol. That is when his friends suggested that he should see a psychologist.

These symptoms are often referred to as Cabin Fever, which is a gamut of emotions expressed by people who have been under isolation for a long time. Psychologists in the city have been seeing a rise in such cases and Akash is only one of Dr Johnsey Thomas' patients. The psychologist, who practises at Aster Prime Hospital, says that, "Staying cooped up at home has been taking a toll on people including children.

But I have found that children who live in joint families fare better than those who live with nuclear families in apartment buildings. With their general playtime gone, they can show behavioural issues. the same, however, cannot be told about adults. Many of those who live in joint families want to escape their household responsibilities and take a break." Dr Rithika Alladi, consultant clinical psychologist at Cadabams Hospital, says: “Cabin fever is not a diagnosable psychological disorder. It is a term that we use to explain the psychological effects on a person if she is kept in isolation for a long time.

This term came up during the times when people had to stay for long periods at home due to the winter season or some ongoing crisis.” “Due to long periods of home isolation due to Covid-19, people have shown some of these symptoms across all age groups. But the presentation of these symptoms has to do more with the state of mind of a person rather than a particular demographic group. In my practice, I have seen children, adolescents, the elderly and women talk about this.

Children, who are not able to express it vocally, might throw tantrums or show other behavioural changes. Adolescents and older age groups have been showing clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety.They need to channelise these emotions in the right way. An elderly woman who I recently counselled used to be a very social person before the pandemic.

After the lockdown, she refused to stay at home and understand how stepping outside can compromise her and her family members' health. Many are now working more than what they used to in the pre-pandemic days. This has blurred the lines between personal and professional lives, and taken a toll on mental health," the doctor adds.

