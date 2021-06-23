Unlock in style

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Didn’t these last two months feel like two years? Most of us thought that at least this summer we’d be able to go on a vacation, catch up with our friends over a few drinks and some grub, watch a movie in the theatre or just get on with our day-to-day work. But Covid had other plans. It had to wash away all our dreams with its second wave.

It locked us up in our homes for most part of the summer, leaving us twiddling our thumbs (apart from the hours we WFH). Now that things have opened up, the world is once again our oyster. And, our Tollywood hotties can’t resist setting unlock goals. From going on short staycations, unwinding in the hills or by monuments, resuming work to prepping for an impending third wave, we take a look at what celebs and some prominent personalities in the city are up to

Soaking in magic of Taj Mahal

Shuttler couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are enjoying the view of the Taj Mahal from The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra. Saina has been posting jaw-dropping clicks of the UNESCO World Heritage Site on Instagram, and fans can stop showering their love in the comments. “We did not have any plans as such for the unlock. This Agra trip was impromptu,” says Kashyap.

On an adventure

Fashion designer Shilpa Reddy is unwinding in Goa with her kid and pet dog. Posting a series of photos from her monsoon getaway, she wrote: “Short evening exploration trek with my adventurous , Athletic buddies #trek ... Need I need more? #goa #goamonsoonmagic.” In a video, Shilpa is seen playing fetch with her pet and having the time of her life, cut away from the chaos that comes with an unlock.

Back to work

While many of us want to unlock with a staycation and a bit of leisure, Rakul Preet means business. The actor has gone back to work with a smile. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to post glimpses of her makeup session in the vanity van. Tagging her makeup artist Tina Mukharjee, Rakul captioned it: “#workmode is #happymode.”

Wary of third wave

The ‘inevitable’ third wave has been preying on Lavanya’s mind for long now. So, the actor decided to jet off to her hometown, Dehradun, to stay safe. “Here, the cases are low and so is the population. We don’t have anyone around us, literally. I am so relaxed but taking all the precautions as my parents are with me. I cannot take a chance even though they are fully vaccinated,” she says. Lavanya is focused on gearing up for the third wave of the pandemic as she is likely to return to Hyderabad on June 25. “Since I have been vaccinated, I will catch up with my friends. I wanted to go to Goa but let’s see how the situation is. I want to be prepared for the third wave. None of us were ready for the second wave,” she says.