Another Telugu man in the US drowns in lake 

The incident which took place two days ago, came to light after US officials fished his body out of the lake.  The deceased was identified as M Sai Praveen Kumar.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:00 AM

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Close on the heels of a Telugu software engineer drowning in Hartford, US a few days ago, another Telugu man working in Texas drowned in a lake at Austin.

He lived with his friends in Austin and was working with a e-commerce portal. His parents, Srinivasa Rao, a retired officer of the State Education Department and mother Rama Devi live in Miyapur. They are natives of Attaluru, AP. 

A few days ago, Sai Praveen and his friends went to a lake for swimming. Sai Praveen swam towards the deep end of the lake and drowned. His friends noticed that he was missing and were unable to trace him. They informed the Austin police who conducted a search and found his body two days later.  Sai Praveen went to US a few years back for the job.

He started swimming to lose weight. It was also reported that Sai Praveen wasn’t wearing a life-jacket when he drowned. A few days back, Siripurapu Rai Kumar, a native of Kodad, Suryapet, drowned in a lake at Hartford while he was out boating.
 

