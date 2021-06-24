GHMC works to restore beauty of Kamuni Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Once a water body filled with sewage and water hyacinth, Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet is all set to sport a new look with the GHMC planning to restore and beautify the lake.

For years, Kamuni Cheruvu lake, spread over 48 acres has been polluted with sewage coming in from areas like Khaitlapur, Moosapet upstream and the nearby colonies. This apart, garbage and industrial effluents are dumped in the lake.

To restore the lake and protect it from encroachers, the GHMC has commenced clearing of water hyacinth. The entomology wing is carrying out anti-larval activities using drones. Speaking to Express, V Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner (Kukatpally) said water hyacinth is being cleared with floating trash collectors. The GHMC is preparing to spend around `10 crore to transform it into a tourist attraction. Proposed works include fencing, desilting, walking and cycling track, treatment of water inlets and diversion of sewerage along with beautification works.

HMDA staff clean the Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet on Wednesday | S Senbagpandiyan

Nagaraju, Assistant Engineer of GHMC said that it would take at least one year to beautify Kamuni Cheruvu. Some desilting works have been completed, while water hyacinth would be cleared completely in two weeks. The proposal is also to conserve the environment around it. In the past, there were court cases on this particular water body after petitioners alleged that some individuals were encroaching the lake on the pretext of beautifying it.