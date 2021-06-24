Mercedes driver runs over eight pedestrians, one killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly lady was killed and several others injured in a hit and run case reported in the wee hours of Wednesday in Old City.

According to the police, the car owner had allegedly taken out his new Mercedes Benz car for a joyride and was accompanied by a friend.

He lost control of the car while going through Old City, hit an auto and rammed eight pedestrians, killing a 70-year-old woman on the spot.

The seven others injured in the incident were shifted to a hospital and are in critical condition. A case has been registered against the car owner, who fled the spot after the accident. The Shalibanda police are verifying witness statements and CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused.