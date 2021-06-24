STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mercedes driver runs over eight pedestrians, one killed

According to the police, the car owner had allegedly taken out his new Mercedes Benz car for a joyride and was accompanied by a friend.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An elderly lady was killed and several others injured in a hit and run case reported in the wee hours of Wednesday in Old City. 

According to the police, the car owner had allegedly taken out his new Mercedes Benz car for a joyride and was accompanied by a friend.

He lost control of the car while going through Old City, hit an auto and rammed eight pedestrians, killing a 70-year-old woman on the spot. 

The seven others injured in the incident were shifted to a hospital and are in critical condition. A case has been registered against the car owner, who fled the spot after the accident. The Shalibanda police are verifying witness statements and CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad road accidents
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp