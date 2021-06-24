STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Surabhi theatre pins hope on online shows

"Even if this pandemic did not happen, the theatre would have closed down anyway due to lack of patrons. The lockdowns just hastened its end,” said Padma Shri awardee Sri Baji.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

There is nothing but the skeletal remains of the open-air amphitheatre

There is nothing but the skeletal remains of the open-air amphitheatre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After shutting down permanently earlier this year, Surabhi theatre is now conducting online shows at their stage in Serilingampally. The move was necessitated due to a family dispute and the financial burdens of the pandemic. “It was closed during the first lockdown.

Later, the set-up was removed, and now there is nothing but the skeletal remains of the open-air amphitheatre,” P Krishna, who works at Public Gardens said. “I was a fan of their work. The illusionary sets and realistic scenes were the real charms of Surabhi theatre.

The actors created magic on stage with their prowess,” he recalls. Without the theatre’s set-up, Lalithakala Thoranam at the public garden in the city is wearing a woeful look. The theatre’s performing space is now buried under dry leaves and grime. “In the last one-two years, very few people have attended the theatre.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad unlock: Theatre spaces open up but plays will take time

Even if this pandemic did not happen, the theatre would have closed down anyway due to lack of patrons. The lockdowns just hastened its end,” said Surabhi Theatre’s prominent actor and Padma Shri awardee, Sri Baji, who is now running online shows at their stage in the Serilingampally area of the city. Baji said performing at Lalithakala Thoranam was a source of fond memories.

“I have spent most of my career performing there. I can never forget it. The group is 137 years old and the theatre set-up at Public Gardens was around 100 years old. It is one of the oldest open theatre spaces in the city,” Baji said. “It had to close.

There were some family issues but the real blow was the pandemic and low response from spectators before the pandemic,” Rekhander Jayanand, organiser and actor at Surabhi Drama Theatre, said. “For the time being, Surabhi Group has started its shows online. A total of 29 plays have been successfully completed. We may hit the live stage soon at Serilingampally, but we are not sure when,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surabhi theatre Hyderabad unlock
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp