Turn your home warm & rugged with cottagecore

Published: 24th June 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:20 AM

By Hymavathi M 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With cozy and minimalist decor, rusticthemed homes with cottagecore aesthetics are on the rise. Be it a worn-out study table or an old bicycle, rustic decor embraces them all.

Cottagecore, a fashion and décor aesthetic developed on Tumblr throughout the 2010s, is now being embraced by people all over the world. From using vintage décor items to incorporating greenery in their living spaces, designers are using this aesthetic to create warm and fuzzy spaces.

Harsha Manne, managing director at Hometrenz, says he has started experimenting with cottagecore recently. “We are designing a farmhouse in Shankarpally, which is on five acres. The house sits beautifully in the centre of the plot. I’m using muted pastel colours to bring out a natural and warm vibe. The best part about the cottagecore aesthetic is that natural light will elevate the look of the house.

I also use plenty of natural stone, woodwork, iron, leather and brick walls this completes the rustic theme of the house,” he says. In the houses where he has used rustic décor concepts, Harsha used natural wood and highlighted them with stone mainly in the kitchen and bedrooms.

Phanidhar Paturi and Jhansi Rani Paturi, interior designers and founders of Cutting Edge Studio, are enthusiastic about using rustic elements in décor. Speaking about the speciality of rustic themes, Jhansi says, “Whether it is a contemporary design or an eclectic one, rustic décor fits right in. Recycled wood and worn-out stone are two elements that I like incorporated into décor. An exposed brick wall in the sit-out or the living room brings the perfect rustic look to a house.

Also, we used an old bicycle in an office décor project to make the space look original and cozy.” G Daniel, an architect and interior designer traces the evolution of the rustic and cottagecore aesthetics in interior design. “The industrial revolution led to the extensive use of metal and wood in construction. The oxidation of metal and the worn-out look of wood after a decade made the house look rugged but also raw and original.

Later, pubs started adapting this rustic theme because it is low maintenance and attracts teenage customers. As expressionism became popular in architecture, rustic décor has been incorporated into interior design too. A brick wall, without any other decorations, is the perfect way to bring a rustic theme to your homes.” “The cottage core aesthetic, as it is called by Tumblr users, has been here in India for a while.

Especially in cities like Hyderabad, where people from rural areas migrated to the city in the post-colonisation period, this aesthetic can be noticed easily. Post colonisation, housing has undergone a lot of modernisation. But a little later, people wanted their cultural spaces back — like the aangan where they met every day to chit chat in the evening over chai. Combining these rural aspects while still being in the cityscape is one of the primary requirements of clients in recent times,” says Daniel.

GIVE YOUR HOME A RUSTIC TOUCH

  • Add an exposed brick wall to your living room
  • Hang pictures on the brick wall using a worn-out rope to give the room a rugged and raw look
  • Use furniture that uses both metal and wood
  • Old tungsten lights, when they fall on the wooden panels, give a very warm look. However, these lights are not energy-efficient
  • If you have an old bicycle, grow a creeper on it and place it on your balcony
