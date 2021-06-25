STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

75-year-old woman killed, tenant suspect

A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Alwal on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Alwal on Thursday. A youngster, Suresh, who stays in the same building as a tenant, is suspected to have killed the victim. Alwal Inspector A Gangadhar said a murder case has been registered and Suresh is being questioned. 

The victim D Mangatayaru lives in a G+2 building in Satyasai Enclave of Kanajiguda. The suspect lives in one of the two rented units on the second floor. On Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s daughter Srilaxmi, who resides in the neighbourhood, came to meet her mom but couldn’t find her. 

She came back in the evening and night as well, but there was no trace of her mother. Later at night, she asked about other tenants and neighbours about her mother’s whereabouts but in vain. At 11.30 pm, while Srilaxmi was scouring the building, she found her mother’s body in Suresh’s portion of the house. She also found that her mother’s hands and legs were tied with ropes.

The police rushed to the spot and found four gold bangles and a gold ring missing from her mother’s body. Mangatayaru used to live alone. One of her sons serves in the Indian Army and another son resides in the US, while her daughter lives in the neighbourhood.

BODY FOUND NEAR ACCUSED’S RENTED HOUSE
At 11.30 pm, when the victim’s daughter was scouring the building, she found the body in the accused’s portion of the house. She also found that her mother’s hands and legs were tied with ropes. Four gold bangles and a gold ring missing from the body

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp