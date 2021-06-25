75-year-old woman killed, tenant suspect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Alwal on Thursday. A youngster, Suresh, who stays in the same building as a tenant, is suspected to have killed the victim. Alwal Inspector A Gangadhar said a murder case has been registered and Suresh is being questioned.

The victim D Mangatayaru lives in a G+2 building in Satyasai Enclave of Kanajiguda. The suspect lives in one of the two rented units on the second floor. On Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s daughter Srilaxmi, who resides in the neighbourhood, came to meet her mom but couldn’t find her.

She came back in the evening and night as well, but there was no trace of her mother. Later at night, she asked about other tenants and neighbours about her mother’s whereabouts but in vain. At 11.30 pm, while Srilaxmi was scouring the building, she found her mother’s body in Suresh’s portion of the house. She also found that her mother’s hands and legs were tied with ropes.

The police rushed to the spot and found four gold bangles and a gold ring missing from her mother’s body. Mangatayaru used to live alone. One of her sons serves in the Indian Army and another son resides in the US, while her daughter lives in the neighbourhood.

BODY FOUND NEAR ACCUSED’S RENTED HOUSE

