Be ready with monsoon plan: MAUD minister KT Rama Rao to Hyderabad civic body

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to be prepared to face any kind of situation during the monsoon this year.

While reviewing different works, Rama Rao said that in the recent years, Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rainfall in a short period and asked the civic body to be ready with a monsoon action plan. He suggested that all wings of the GHMC coordinate with each other and come up with a concrete plan to address rain-related issues.

Rama Rao told officials that for the development of nalas, the State government has given necessary permission to the GHMC and wanted them to expedite capping or fencing works on nalas. He said the Strategic Nala Development Programme will be strengthened further.

The Minister told officials of the health and sanitation wing to intensify their operations to curb seasonal diseases during the ongoing monsoon and ensure that citizens don’t get affected. “As part of the monsoon plans, give priority to sanitation and cleanliness,” Rama Rao told officials. He also instructed the entomology wing to increase fogging and anti-larval activities to control the mosquito menace.