Construction & Demolition recycling facility in Hyderabad's Fathullaguda to be inaugrated on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that it has set up a Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling facility, second one in the city, with a capacity to process 500 tonnes per day (TPD) in Fathullaguda near Hayathnagar. This facility will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The first facility came into operation at Jeedimetla last November. Hyderabad is the third city in India to set up a C&D processing and recycling facility with a capacity to process 500 TPD of waste after Delhi and Ahmedabad, and the first city in south India.

According to GHMC officials, the C&D waste is treated and disposed as per C&D waste management rules using wet processing technology to prevent dust pollution.

The GHMC is planning to establish two more C&D processing facilities in the city. Various recycled products at this facility will be utilised for non-structural purposes such as footpaths, road sub-base, paver blocks, parking tiles, kerb stones and precast compound walls.

Officials said that about 13.35 lakh metric tonnes of C&D waste has been collected from April 2018 with 7.97 lakh metric tonnes (MT) collected at Jeedimetla facility and the Fathullaguda unit, which was running on a trial basis, collected 5.38 lakh MT.

Citizens can pay Rs 342 per metric tonne of C&D waste for the collection and scientific disposal through these plants by calling the toll free number (1800-1200-72659). Alternatively, citizens can get their waste disposed of by using their own transportation measures at the Fathullaguda unit by paying `85.50 per MT.