JNTU-Hyderabad management announces exam schedule

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) management on Thursday announced the new schedule for conducting examinations for various courses.The examinations, which were supposed to be held earlier, was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Students of fourth-year second semester BTech and BPharmacy of JNTUH will have their exams from July 5 to 14.

Additionally, the university has rescheduled the regular/supplementary exams for BTech/B Pharmacy students to July 1 and 3. Students have to write five out of eight questions and there will be no mandatory section in the question paper this time as well.

Besides, the examination has to be completed in three hours instead of two hours. Examination centres will be alloted to students as per their three preferences nearest to their hometowns.

