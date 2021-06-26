Benz car owner held in Hyderabad hit & run case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hussaini Alam police on Friday arrested the accused involved in the hit and run case which resulted in death of 70-year-old woman. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused, Mohammed Adil was on a joyride in his Benz car and drove recklessly, hitting the elderly woman and a few other pedestrians. While the woman died on the spot, police confirmed that three others were injured in the incident.

According to police, 20-yearold Mohammed Adil, a resident of Talabkatta, was was accompanied by a minor boy when he drove through Moghalpura, Chatrinaka, Chandrayanagutta and Shah Ali Banda areas. Adil hit a pedestrian, two motorcycles and a auto rickshaw at Rajesh Medical Hall junction and a two-wheeler at Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Hari Bowli and a pedestrian at Moula Ka Chillah, Rein Bazar. The duo escaped from the spot and were hiding at Shaheen Nagar. Based on a tip-off, the Hussaini Alam police arrested both Adil and the minor boy on Friday.