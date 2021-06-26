STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR vows to help HMRL sail through pandemic

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively to L&T's request for help for the Hyderabad Metro Rail, which has been incurring losses due to the pandemic.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively to L&T’s request for help for the Hyderabad Metro Rail, which has been incurring losses due to the pandemic.CEO and MD of L&T SN Subrahmanyam and other officials met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and discussed the status of HMRL. Informing the Chief Minister that the Metro rail was running in losses due to the lockdown, the representatives of the L&T sought help from the State government. Rao responded positively to their request, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

The Metro Rail has been offering safe transportation to the people of Hyderabad amid the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, adding that innovative measures could be introduced to run the Metro services more effectively. He said that the State government would extend its cooperation to the HMRL in this regard. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to conduct a review meeting on the requests made by the L&T representatives and submit a report to the officials of the CMO.

HMRL K Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad Metro
