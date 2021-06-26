Youth dies after being set ablaze in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster reportedly died after being set on fire in Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar police station limits on Friday.

Police said the suspects set him ablaze using petrol procured from a nearby petrol pump. The body was charred beyond recognition and no external injuries were also found on the body.

The victim, who is suspected to be in his mid-20s, could have been working as a private security guard, the police said. A pair of shoes, wristwatch and a belt was found on his body. Police have registered a murder case.