Hyderabad family gives away ancestral property to develop model village

Published: 27th June 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

A tank constructed on the land donated by Nawab Khurram Hasan

A tank constructed on the land donated by Nawab Khurram Hasan

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An obscure hamlet in Bhupalpally has slowly been transformed into a model village over the past few years, all thanks to a Hyderabad man and his family, who donated nearly one acre of their ancestral land for its development. 

​Nawab Khurram Hasan, who has been residing in his ancestral village Ghori Kottapally since the pandemic, has given away his land for several projects including a dispensary (four guntas), Praktruti Canam park (5 guntas), dumping and recycling yard (4 guntas), SC community hall (3 guntas), and mineral water plant and tank (5 guntas). 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ghori Kottapally Sarpanch S Rajitha said that the family’s generosity has contributed greatly to the rapid development of the village. “Whoever approaches Mr Khurram for help never returns empty handed. He always keeps his word,” she said.

Land bought from 5th Nizam

Around 35 km from the district headquarters, Ghori Kottapally village, which was named after the Nawab’s great grandfather and founder of the village Imam Ghori, now has a population of around 6,000. It has a well-developed network of wide roads and is set to become a mandal in the near future. 

“Around 200 years ago, my great grandfather bought this land spread across 7,000 acres from Afzal-ul-Daula, the fifth Nizam. Later, it was developed into a village and I inherited the land from my uncle Suleiman Ghori. Now, we have 70 acres of land, most of which is leased out for farming,” Khurram said. 

Khurram said that he was inspired by the good nature of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was a role model for fostering ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ in the State. “I feel happy that my ancestral village is being developed and I am trying to raise its status to a mandal,” he added.

