IMD issues heavy rain warning across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains are expected to occur in various districts across the State on Sunday and Monday, according to the forecast on Saturday by India Meteorological Department.

The heavy rainfall forecast is for the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lay over south Odisha and westerlies and northwesterlies winds are prevailing over the State.

​This would cause the heavy rains. Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to occur at isolated places across the State, the next two days.