STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kokapet lands: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority files complaint against firm

The CCS registered a case under Sections 420, 511 of the IPC. The HMDA stated that the firm made a false representation to accumulate investment from the innocent public and cheat them.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

It requested police to take necessary action against CNN Ventures. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station (CCS) against CNN Ventures for deceiving innocent people. 

The CCS registered a case under Sections 420, 511 of the IPC. The HMDA stated that the firm made a false representation to accumulate investment from the innocent public and cheat them.

It requested police to take necessary action against CNN Ventures. The firm advertised in some newspapers in order to cheat the public before the completion of the eauction process of Kokapet lands by the central government agency MSTC Limited. 

​HMDA urged people not to trust such advertisements. Surprisingly, the HMDA came across an advertisement in some newspapers stating ‘The Land Parcel @ Kokapet’ 7.5 acres e-auction through HMDA, calling for prospective bidders to invest in the e-auction bidding by the said firm.

As per the content of the advertisement, the promoters of CNN Ventures are luring citizens with an offer to provide property at 50 per cent of the market price by offering investors with 3BHK, 1,500 sq ft land plus construction cost at a rate of Rs 4,000-4,300/sq ft and promising huge returns. But the HMDA mentioned it has not authorised any parties to advertise the notification and e-auction of the proposed land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp