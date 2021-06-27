Virtual meet on budget estimate won't be fruitful: BJP corporators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are against the conduct of virtual Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting on June 29, and instead, demanded that a physical meeting be held to discuss the Estimate Budget of GHMC 2021-22 and other important civic issues.

In a letter addressed to the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, several BJP corporators requested that the first ordinary meeting be held in a physical manner instead of a virtual one.

BJP corporators have drawn the attention to the fact that the budget estimate meeting cannot be discussed effectively in a virtual setting. With the drop in Covid-19 cases and lifting of statewide lockdown, almost every activity is allowed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also commenced his political activities, meeting public in villages under the Palle Bata programme and has recently addressed a public meeting with thousands of attendees.

In such a situation, the meeting of GHMC Council, which consists less than 250 members including corporators, ex-officio members and staff, can be conducted in a physical manner by strictly following Covid-19 norms, BJP corporators say. If felt necessary, the venue of the meeting can as well be changed to a convention centre and the budget estimate can be discussed at length.

​However, the TRS and AIMIM corporators are in favour of holding a virtual meeting to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The AIMIM corporators and ex-officio members will attend the virtual meeting from the AIMIM Darussalam office.