STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Virtual meet on budget estimate won't be fruitful: BJP corporators

In a letter addressed to the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, several BJP corporators requested that the first ordinary meeting be held in a physical manner instead of a virtual one.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are against the conduct of virtual Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting on June 29, and instead, demanded that a physical meeting be held to discuss the Estimate Budget of GHMC 2021-22 and other important civic issues. 

In a letter addressed to the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, several BJP corporators requested that the first ordinary meeting be held in a physical manner instead of a virtual one.

BJP corporators have drawn the attention to the fact that the budget estimate meeting cannot be discussed effectively in a virtual setting. With the drop in Covid-19 cases and lifting of statewide lockdown, almost every activity is allowed. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also commenced his political activities, meeting public in villages under the Palle Bata programme and has recently addressed a public meeting with thousands of attendees.

In such a situation, the meeting of GHMC Council, which consists less than 250 members including corporators, ex-officio members and staff, can be conducted in a physical manner by strictly following Covid-19 norms, BJP corporators say. If felt necessary, the venue of the meeting can as well be changed to a convention centre and the budget estimate can be discussed at length. 

​However, the TRS and AIMIM corporators are in favour of holding a virtual meeting to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The AIMIM corporators and ex-officio members will attend the virtual meeting from the AIMIM Darussalam office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP GHMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp