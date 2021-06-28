162 2BHKs to be given to beneficiaries in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao will hand over 2BHK dignity houses to 162 beneficiaries at Potti Sriramulu Nagar in Secunderabad on Monday.

​Around 162 dwellings have been constructed in two blocks of 0.70 acres with stilt plus nine floors at an estimated cost of Rs 14.01 crore with required facilities.

The houses were developed on a piece of land which used to be a slum. Two lifts and nine shops have also been constructed at the area.

In the Greater Hyderabad region, 1 lakh 2BHKs are being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,714 crore.

Works on some of the projects have been completed. The completed projects have been handed over to beneficiaries in 12 localities.

Each unit is spread over 560 square feet and costs Rs 7.90 lakh.