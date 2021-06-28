Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, southern districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and various other parts of the State on Sunday. The city witnessed the all too familiar scenes of misery caused every year due to the heavy rains, exposing its poor preparedness even this year.

Many streets in residential areas and main roads across the city were left waterlogged after the rains and in some low-lying areas, rainwater even flooded people’s houses.

One of the most affected areas due to heavy rains under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was Tarnaka, where 92mm rainfall was recorded by 8pm. In most parts of the GHMC, located in and around Secunderabad, 50-80mm rainfall was recorded, including in areas like Malkajgiri, Mettuguda, Sitaphalmandi, Habsiguda, Kapra, Nacharam and Musheerabad.

While some netizens welcomed the rains and accompanying pleasant weather on social media, some users posted pictures and videos of roads submerged under flowing rainwater from areas like Nallakunta, AS Rao Nagar, Malkajgiri and Basheerbagh.

At various locations Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel took it upon themselves to clear the waterlogged roads for the smooth flow of traffic.

Among the districts, Dubbaka in Siddipet recorded as much as 160mm rainfall, followed by 113mm at Thoguta in the same district and 100mm at Madhira in Khammam. While most districts recorded light to moderate rains, some parts of Siddipet, Khammam and Jangaon recorded heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, informed that the heavy rains were a result of cyclonic circulation that lay over north Chhattisgarh and another cyclonic circulation that had a southward tilt and moved from south Odisha and lay over coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has forecast that heavy rains will continue at isolated places on Monday, in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad. Light to moderate rains will occur in GHMC limits and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places across the State.

Telangana had witnessed widespread rains in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as well. Between Saturday 8.30am and Sunday 8.30am, the State recorded 20.6mm rainfall against the normal of just 6.3mm, as per information by the IMD. Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1 till Saturday, the State recorded 172.7mm against the normal of 114.3mm, which is 51 per cent above normal.

Boon or bane?

​

Tarnaka received the most rainfall of 92mm in GHMC limits. Areas located near Secunderabad recorded 50-80mm of rainfall. While some people welcomed the rains, others shared visuals of submerged roads and houses.