STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police arrest techie for killing 75-year-old houseowner in Alwal

The accused was allegedly under pressure from his childhood friend Umesh to pay back a sum of Rs 1 lakh, which the accused had borrowed a long time ago. 

Published: 28th June 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Police said the accused was having financial problems as his job was not stable. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alwal police on Sunday arrested techie Nadem Rajesh Goud, who had allegedly killed Dokku Magatayaru, 75, at her residence on Friday and looted her gold bangles and mobile phone. The accused was allegedly under pressure from his childhood friend Umesh to pay back a sum of Rs 1 lakh, which the accused had borrowed a long time ago. 

​After his friend issued an ultimatum, asking him to pay the due amount by June 23, Nadem hatched a plan to kill the owner of the rented establishment he was residing in and loot her jewellery. As per the plan, on Wednesday, when the victim was going to the terrace to water the plants, the accused called her into the house, complaining of water leakage in the bathroom. 

As she entered the house, the accused allegedly pounced on her and tried to choke her with one hand and shut her mouth with another hand. She resisted the attack but later collapsed. The accused then reportedly strangulated her with a mobile phone charging cable. Later, he looted her gold bangles and a pair of earrings. He tried to fit the dead body into a suitcase but failed to do so. He escaped after leaving her in the bathroom after her hands and legs tied. 

Used stolen bangles to pay off dues

Nadem landed in financial trouble as he hadn’t been receiving his salary for the past three months. He pledged the stolen ornaments with Muthoot finance, Kompally branch, for Rs 1,99,900, and paid Rs 1 lakh to Umesh. He also transferred Rs 7,000 through PhonePe to the daughter-in-law of the deceased towards house rent, and Rs 15,000 to Srilaxmi, the victim’s daughter towards old dues, and the balance amount was deposited into his bank account at Medchal. 

After the murder, he had reportedly planned to dispose of the body during midnight, but Srilakshmi found the body in the accused’s house. Police also found that whenever the accused quarrelled with his wife, usually about financial issues, the victim intervened. Police said the accused was having financial problems as his job was not stable. After he got a job in the present company, he relocated to the victim’s house as a tenant.

Under financial crisis

The accused hadn’t receiving his salary in three months. He was also under pressure from his friend Umesh to pay back a sum of Rs 1 lakh, which the accused had borrowed a long time ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Police
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp