Hyderabad Police arrest techie for killing 75-year-old houseowner in Alwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alwal police on Sunday arrested techie Nadem Rajesh Goud, who had allegedly killed Dokku Magatayaru, 75, at her residence on Friday and looted her gold bangles and mobile phone. The accused was allegedly under pressure from his childhood friend Umesh to pay back a sum of Rs 1 lakh, which the accused had borrowed a long time ago.

​After his friend issued an ultimatum, asking him to pay the due amount by June 23, Nadem hatched a plan to kill the owner of the rented establishment he was residing in and loot her jewellery. As per the plan, on Wednesday, when the victim was going to the terrace to water the plants, the accused called her into the house, complaining of water leakage in the bathroom.

As she entered the house, the accused allegedly pounced on her and tried to choke her with one hand and shut her mouth with another hand. She resisted the attack but later collapsed. The accused then reportedly strangulated her with a mobile phone charging cable. Later, he looted her gold bangles and a pair of earrings. He tried to fit the dead body into a suitcase but failed to do so. He escaped after leaving her in the bathroom after her hands and legs tied.

Used stolen bangles to pay off dues

Nadem landed in financial trouble as he hadn’t been receiving his salary for the past three months. He pledged the stolen ornaments with Muthoot finance, Kompally branch, for Rs 1,99,900, and paid Rs 1 lakh to Umesh. He also transferred Rs 7,000 through PhonePe to the daughter-in-law of the deceased towards house rent, and Rs 15,000 to Srilaxmi, the victim’s daughter towards old dues, and the balance amount was deposited into his bank account at Medchal.

After the murder, he had reportedly planned to dispose of the body during midnight, but Srilakshmi found the body in the accused’s house. Police also found that whenever the accused quarrelled with his wife, usually about financial issues, the victim intervened. Police said the accused was having financial problems as his job was not stable. After he got a job in the present company, he relocated to the victim’s house as a tenant.

Under financial crisis

The accused hadn’t receiving his salary in three months. He was also under pressure from his friend Umesh to pay back a sum of Rs 1 lakh, which the accused had borrowed a long time ago.