Saving on rent: Storage spaces come to the rescue of techies working from home

​With many employees still working from home and remain unsure of when they will be shifting back to Hyderabad, household storage spaces have turned to be an affordable place.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The storage facility by Stownest in Kompally, Hyderabad

The storage facility by Stownest in Kompally, Hyderabad

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rise of Covid-19 in 2020, employees of several tech firms in the city moved back to their hometowns as the companies implemented work-from-home (WFH) measures. As a result, storage spaces and godown spaces, which were sparingly used by the young techies, gained utility as they could store their household items without paying high house rents. 

​With many employees still working from home and remain unsure of when they will be shifting back to Hyderabad, household storage spaces have turned to be an affordable place to store their belongings.

Several tech employees, mostly working in and around the city’s IT corridor, are preferring storage spaces, which can be booked for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the type and number of items. This has helped them to avoid paying home rents, saving them anywhere around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 each month. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rahul Bellubi, Head Digital Marketer of Stownest, a self-storage service provider, mentioned that there has been a good demand for storage spaces in Hyderabad since last year. “We started the storage space in last August in a 15,000 sqft space in Kompally. However, as the demand went up, we scaled up our space to 60,000 sqft,” he said.

According to him, their company initially received around 80 to 100 calls and in recent days, more than 400 customers would enquire regularly. “We charge Rs 130 per large item like refrigerator or TV, Rs 70 for a medium-sized item and Rs 35 per month for small ones along with a base plan of Rs 999 which provides insurance and 24/7 security,” Rahul said.

One of the customers, Vishwanath, came to know about storage spaces from his relative who recently moved. “My job was made easy and hassle-free through storage space and I appreciate the movement of a household item in a safe manner,” he said.

According to StoreHouse, an on-demand self-storage company, the storage spaces have helped techies in Kondapur, Gachibowli and Madhapur areas to avoid paying of rents and store their belongings safely in the godown located in Shamshabad.

“Our space is accessible 24/7, so one can start moving and collecting items at any time. Our storage units are a convenient option for those seeking to eliminate clutter from their households, without disposing of any collections or items,” they say.

Can save upto Rs 20,000 per month

Several tech company employees, mostly working in and around the city’s IT corridor, are unsure of when the WFH measure will be lifted. They use storage spaces, which can be booked for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the type and number of items. This has helped them to avoid paying home rents, saving them anywhere around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 each month.

