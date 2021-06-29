First virtual GHMC council meet today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first virtual ordinary council meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on Tuesday. Two virtual meets will be held on the same day. In the morning session, the GHMC budget of `5,600 crore for 2021-22, which was approved by the previous GHMC Standing Committee in November 2020, will need to be approved by the present body.

BJP opposes virtual meet

Stating that the GHMC budget was prepared by the previous GHMC council members after December, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to passing the GHMC annual budget draft in a virtual meeting. BJP corporators and senior BJP leaders said they fear that they won’t be allowed time to speak on long-pending public issues during a virtual meeting and suggested that the authorities postpone the meeting.