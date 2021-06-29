Nights are alive again in Hyderabad after lockdown lifted

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s over a week since the lockdown was lifted in Hyderabad and the nights have come back to life.

Cafes, restaurants and even chai addas are bustling with customers, who were long waiting to step out of their homes and live a life that remotely resembles the ‘normal’ of the pre-pandemic days.

Though mindful of the looming threat of a third wave, many were seen having a great time last weekend with their friends and family.

Express lensman Vinay Madapu and staff writer Shreya Veronica go around the city to capture the unlock mood