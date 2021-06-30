STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Hyderabadi's take on Shiraz

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad and the Shiraz municipality have displayed 40 paintings at the Namazi gallery.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:17 AM

Middle eastern artworks by several school students from Hyderabad are currently on display in Shiraz, Iran

By Express News Service

Middle eastern artworks by several school students from Hyderabad are currently on display in Shiraz, Iran.

Two hundred students from various schools and educational institutions in Hyderabad studied Shiraz and highlighted the ancient city on canvases, of which 40 paintings were selected under the theme, ‘Colour from the East’. The exhibition, which is on till July 6, drew praises from top Iranian officials, including the Secretary-General of the National Commission for UNESCO in Iran and the Mayor of Shiraz.

“Consequently, Indian filmmaker Maheshwar Rao, who is also a social activist, decided to introduce the attractions of the city to the children of his homeland. He visited several schools in Hyderabad and encouraged students to draw their perspective of the city.

The outcome was ‘A Color from the East’,” Hashem Mazaherizadeh, advisor to the Shiraz mayor told the local media in Iran. Impressed with the students, Heydar Eskandarpour, the Mayor of Shiraz, has written to Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the Hyderabad Mayor, expressing interest in strengthening ties between the two cities, the Consulate said.

