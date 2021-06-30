A year into Covid — What has changed in us?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been a year. Not a year we’ve looked back on with a smile, not a year of fond memories, but a year of fear, panic, sadness, guilt and self-reproach among many other emotions. It’s been an immensely challenging year and many of us are angry with ourselves for not getting enough done, angry because our world is topsy-turvy and all the things we took for granted have fallen into disarray.

With all this, are you surprised that you hate getting out of bed in the morning? Many of us have been facing enormous challenges, coping with parents, children’s online education, the loss of close friends and relatives, managing possible layoffs and a million other things. Often, I have heard friends, family and my clients say, “I wish I wasn’t so spread out and scattered. I’m so unprepared for this.

Is there something wrong with my head?” or “I’m facing such bad karma, I must have been a sinner in my previous life.” To this, the only thing I can say is, we are all doing the best we can under the circumstances. Let us not blame ourselves for things that are out of our control.

Control: The very thing that is out of sync with the new world we are trying to survive in. Each one of us wants to be in control of our lives and all its nuances and that is exactly what we have lost in this pandemic.

So, what has changed in our lives that makes us feel more scattered?

We have become lonelier

We have become more anxious and are ruled by the fear of the unknown We are certainly more depressed and less hopeful

We have become distrustful and discriminative in our thinking

We have become more angry, not just at our circumstances but because we have probably suddenly realised how unrelenting our lives have suddenly become.

According to psychoanalysts, self-love, self-kindness and selfacceptance seem to be in short supply these days, with many of us slipping into ‘self-blame’ mode, especially those who have been superhuman multitaskers. We criticise ourselves for not doing enough, shame ourselves if we fall prey to fraud, blame ourselves for sudden illness and not working hard enough, even though in reality, we are working harder than ever, under gruelling circumstances.

How can we manage to stay afloat with such conflicting negative emotions constantly combating our self-esteem? One of the answers to this is to practise mindfulness. Most people would scoff and say, “I don’t have time for meditation and breathing mumbo- jumbo.” True. Mindfulness does involve meditation, breathing and paying rapt attention to the present moment, and being conscious of what we are doing and thinking, but it is also an attitude that one inculcates. It teaches you how to pay attention to your own psychological needs. It is also about an attitude of kindness towards oneself.

Mindfulness can strengthen our immune system, improve sleep, increase calmness, presence of mind and cognitive flexibility. It can increase empathy for others as one becomes more empathetic towards oneself. It can reduce anxiety, lighten the mood, reduce stress and also help with better emotional regulation. More importantly, mindfulness teaches us to cut ourselves some slack and not hold ourselves responsible for everything that happens in the universe. How does one become more mindful? The commonest method is to sit in a quiet room, cross your legs and focus on your breathing with closed eyes. Many say that their mind wanders when they try this.

Here are some other methods:

Look into the mirror while brushing your teeth and smile at yourself

Hug yourself often and tell yourself what you love about yourself

Practice journaling

Physically pat your shoulders for everything that you are doing right

Be kind to yourself. Buy yourself some flowers, make a selfie video of you saying, “Hey! I love you!” to yourself

Practise one act of kindness to yourself even if it is just resting your feet on a stool, taking a hot shower, cooking yourself a favourite meal

Practise deep-breathing exercises when anxious

(The author is a psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Centre)

