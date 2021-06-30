STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audi crash: Cops reconstruct crime with CCTV footage

The case in which an Audi A8 car rammed into an auto rickshaw, causing a passenger’s death, was cracked thanks to the police tracing the movements of the accused through CCTV cameras.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case in which an Audi A8 car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, causing a passenger’s death, was cracked thanks to the police tracing the movements of the accused through CCTV cameras. As per the evidence collected by the police, Sujith Reddy, who was driving the car, his friend Aashish and a few of their friends consumed alcohol on Saturday night till Sunday morning.

On Sunday, they started in the vehicle at 5.20 am and reached the site of the accident at 5.24 am. Sujith lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an auto-rickshaw sideways, due to which the rickshaw overturned several times and a passenger died on the spot.

The police found that after the crash, Sujith and Aashish got down from the vehicle, removed the number plates and also threatened two eyewitnesses and fled from the place. On Monday morning, Sujith’s father Raghunandan Reddy, who owns a school at Uppal, came to Madhapur police station with Prabhakar, who has been working for them for more than twenty years, and handed over the latter to the police, saying that Prabhakar was driving the vehicle.

Once the lie was nailed, Prabhakar told the police that as Raghunandan’s family had been taking care of him and his family, he decided to impersonate Sujith Reddy, as a mark of gratitude for the family.

