Decoding mood swings during menstrual cycle

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anxiety and stress is something that women deal with when they are on their period. Most of them often complain about mood swings but try to stay calm. Sometimes it is even hard to speak up because of the painful cramps, which later translates into impatience and emotional outbursts. Sheba, an MBA student, deals with irritation and stress during her menstrual cycle. Trying to fight the cramps and then dealing with people around is a task for her.

“Sometimes I do not feel like talking to anyone and just want to be left alone. Most of the time I lose my temper and yell at people around me. It’s my mother who clams me down; she’ll cook something nice for me to make me feel better. But not women out there have someone to comfort them. This issue needs to be discussed openly so that women can overcome it.” Dr Swapna Yendru, a consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, elaborates on what causes mood swings and how one can deal with them.

“Mood swings are caused by the fluctuation in the estrogen and progesterone hormones, which occurs during the period. The levels fall before the period, which causes a change in the secretion of hormones in the brain giving rise to mood swings,” she says.

Most women deal with changes in their moods during their period, which is called premenstrual syndrome (PMS). For some, the swings are so bad that they are unable to perform daily activities. Their interaction with family and friends also changes.

“If they have slight depression or anxiety, which is not addressed, these get amplified during periods,” she says. Dr Swapna strongly recommends that women exercise regularly. “It has to do with some amount of cardiac activity. When you do cardio workouts, endorphins are released and these will help stabilise the mood swings which are caused by hormonal withdrawal.

If you have a lot of anxiety, practise yoga and pranayam. This helps stabilise the brain and balances the moods.” Another factor that directly impacts moods is high carbohydrate content in food. “Eat small meals. Vitamin D3 and V12 deficiency can also cause mood swings. Caffeine, alcohol and sweets should be avoided,” she says, adding that there’s no harm in seeking professional help in such matters. Dr Radhika Acharya, a clinical psychologist, speaks about the negative and positive aspects of mood swings. “Many people neglect this issue but on the other hand this has become an excuse for many.

It has become an entitlement. Neglecting it is problematic but at the same time, making mood swings an excuse will affect relationships. This has to be acknowledged and understood by the family. People who have a severe disturbance will overreact because of the physiological changes, and ignoring it will not help,” she says, adding that developing mindfulness and practising some relaxing exercises will help reduce the intensity of mood swings.

