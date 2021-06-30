GHMC Council ratifies civic body budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The budget proposal of the GHMC of Rs 6,841.87 crore for the year 2021-22 was ratified by the GHMC Council on Tuesday. The Council meeting was held virtually for the first time on account of the ongoing Covid- 19 pandemic. The GHMC has proposed an estimated budget of Rs 6,841.87 crore for two separate categories.

Of this, Rs 5,600 crore is the GHMC budget while Rs 1,241.87 crore is earmarked for the 2BHK houses under the Dignity Housing Scheme that are assigned to GHMC, but the funds will be released by the Telangana Housing Corporation. As per the proposed GHMC budget of Rs 5,600 crore, the revenue expenditure is Rs 2,414 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore. Under capital expenditure, about Rs 560 crore is earmarked for green budget while Rs 1,582.51 crore was allocated for the construction of buildings, bridges, flyovers, roads and pavements.