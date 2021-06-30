Hyderabad audi crash: Driver takes blame but cops nail car owner’s son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appears to be a scene straight out of a movie, Prabhakar, the family driver of Vakiti Raghunandan Reddy, the owner of the Audi A8 car which rammed an auto-rickshaw, killing a passenger in it at Madhapur during the early hours of Sunday, surrendered before the police, claiming to be driving the car at the time of the accident. But the police soon understood that the driver was a part of Raghunandan Reddy’s attempt to shield his son Sujith Reddy, 24, who was actually driving the car in a state of intoxication on that fateful night.

When the police confronted Prabhakar with CCTV camera evidence, the latter squealed that he was acting as a cover for Sujith Reddy at the bidding of his employer Raghunandan Reddy. Sujith and Aashish, a techie, were arrested under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sujith was also charged with drunken and rash driving and causing disappearance of evidence. Madhapur inspector P Ravindra Prasad said the police arrested Raghunandan Reddy for harbouring the offender and forcing his driver to take the blame. The police also served a notice to Prabhakar.