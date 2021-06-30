Hyderabad: Octogenarian freedom fighter cries foul over change in land ownership

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 82-year-old freedom fighter, Panthangi Sriramulu, who is a resident of Suryapet mandal, alleged that his land admeasuring 33 guntas located near Pillalamarri village was illegally awarded to a private party without his knowledge. The value of the land in question may be around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Sriramulu said that he had purchased 3.26 acres of land in survey no 816/Ru located at Pillalamarri village some 30 years ago. His name was entered in the revenue records in 1994. In 2004, he sold 2.33 acres of land and was left with 33 guntas. Sriramulu alleged that the revenue officials issued the 13B certificate and land title to another individual without letting him know.

He has been urging the district authorities to cancel the 13B certificate issued against his land. When contacted, Tahsildar of Suryapet mandal M Venkanna said that Sriramulu had sold his land on Sada Bainama, an agreement of sale and purchases made on papers, a few years ago. However, the revenue records continued to have Sriramulu’s name as the purchaser, he said. “Considering this an advantage, Sriramulu transferred the land, which he had already sold off, to his son and claimed it back. In 2016, the Joint Collector’s court had heard the matter and found this discrepancy,” the Tahsildar said.