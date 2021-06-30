Improve security at stations: Railway Police writes to South Central Railway zone authorities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the security lapses at railway stations, especially the parcel counters, the Government Railway Police wrote to South Central Railway zone authorities to address the lapses on an urgent basis. Meanwhile, the railway officials have also started assessing the security situation at the stations and are in the process of implementing increased security measures.

The developments have come after a parcel declared to be containing sarees, sent from Secunderabad railway station, exploded at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar. Till date, no railway station has any checking mechanisms at the parcel counters. The authorities are now contemplating on setting-up scanners at the parcel counters also.

“Railway authorities have been asked to focus on these areas and improve the security measures, keeping in view of the situation,” an official added. Work on a transparent mechanism for booking and receiving parcels at the railway stations is also being carried out. If any parcel, containing prohibited material, is being sent, the violator will be booked under the Railway Act.