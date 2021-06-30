Open-heart surgery saves newborn in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A baby born with a disease called transposition of great arteries got a new lease of life in Hyderabad. Dr Tapan K Dash and his team performed a complex open-heart surgery on the 16-day-old baby who travelled all the way from a village in Odisha to CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad for the procedure.

“In this condition, the blue blood coming to the heart was going back to the body because of reversal of heart structures,” senior cardiologist Dr Prashant Patil said. Dr Dash, who performed the surgery in four hours, said, “We not only had to connect the heart to the original structures but also the whole body. The one origin of the artery supplying blood to the heart added to the complexity of the procedure.”