Umbilical cord can help treat Covid-19 pneumonia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stem cells obtained from the placenta and umbilical cord can halt the progression of Covid-19 effectively, a citybased lab has found. Mesenchymal stem cells are cells in our body that are most versatile. These cells can renew themselves by dividing and can differentiate into multiple tissues. “These cells can increase immune response and has proved effective in the treatment of pneumonia induced by Covid-19,” Dr Nisha Reddy, a stem cell research consultant at Reelabs, said.

“It has been proved in our clinical trials that diseases of the lungs such as pneumonia, acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by Covid- 19 can be cured effectively with Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy if administered at an early stage of the disease when the level of oxygen saturation is between 92 and 85,” the researcher said.

Last year, the stem cell lab obtained permission from the central government for clinical trials. “Mesenchymal stem cells play a positive role mainly in two ways, namely immunomodulatory effects and differentiation abilities. These cells can secrete many types of cytokines by paracrine secretion or make direct interactions with immune cells leading to immunomodulation,” said Nisha.

Stem cell therapy can inhibit the over-activation of the immune system and promote endogenous repair by improving the micro-environment. After entering the body through intravenous transfusion, a part of the stem cells accumulate in the lungs, which could improve the pulmonary micro-environment, protect alveolar epithelial cells, prevent pulmonary fibrosis and improve lung function.