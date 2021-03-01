STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100-year-young man gets Covid jab in Hyderabad, says he's keen to have socially active life

Jaidev Chowdhry, 100, a resident of Hyderabad and ex-entrepreneur, took the first shot at Medicover Hospitals on Monday

Published: 01st March 2021 04:31 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day when the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out for the general public amidst much hesitation and software glitches, a centenarian from Telangana put all concerns to rest and took the shot in Hyderabad.

According to officials, he was visibly happy and said that he was waiting for the day to be vaccinated to enjoy a more socially active life. He also said a lot of misinformation was being spread unnecessarily about the vaccine and people shoud come forward to take it not just for their own benefit but for their family and society.

It is learnt that nearly 2000 people took the vaccine until 2 pm in Telangana after the rollout began across 70 centres with a target of 13,000 beneficiaries.

Comments





