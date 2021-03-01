Cobra brings traffic to a standstill in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cobra was spotted in front of the GHMC Head Office in Tank Bund Road on Sunday, bringing traffic movement to a standstill for sometime.

Motorists passing through the road in the morning found the eight-foot-long snake slithering on the road.

As people crowded around the site to see the snake, it lead to a traffic jam in front of the GHMC office.

The snake did not bite anyone, but inflated its hood on a few occasions.

Meanwhile, the traffic police cleared the area and called members of the Snake Society to come rescue the reptile.

