Defunct water fountains turn eyesores for Hyderabad residents

HYDERABAD: Almost all water fountains in the city have turned into an eyesore for citizens as they have become defunct. One can easily spot rusted water fountains at junctions and central medians in the city as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has failed to restore them.

The once gurgling water fountains that used to be major attraction are now standing as mere art pieces taken over by rust and filth as no renovation work has been taken up by the civic body. Many have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while some have become cesspools filled with garbage. There are over 100 fountains in the city belonging to the GHMC and HMDA.

Fountains at Basheerbagh Flyover, BJR Statue, Gun Park, Visweshwaraiah Statue, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan Road Central Media, Rajiv Island, Somajiguda, Telugu Talli flyover, Jubilee Hills check post, Gulzar House near Charminar, Rose Fountain in Lakdikapul, and others are presently non-functional.

A few water fountains which had been restored over a year ago as part of the beautification works in the city have been gathering dust. At many places, important components of the fountains such as pipes, nozzles and other materials have been stolen by thieves. According to GHMC officials, many of the fountains in the city have become defunct due to lack of proper maintenance. A majority of the fountains require basic repair works such as fittings for valves, nozzles, and motor pumps to become functional again. Some even lack a functional piping system.

Last year, the civic body spent over Rs 50 lakh on fountains at 25 road junctions and 65 central medians. However, many of them have become defunct now due to lack of maintenance. The HMDA too had spent

Rs 1 crore for restoration of fountains in the BPP area. However, many of them are non-functional now.

