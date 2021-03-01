PM Modi lauds Hyderabad farmer for developing grains with Vitamin D

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkat Reddy, a city-based farmer, has caught the nation’s eye with Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially mentioning his achievement of developing breeds of wheat and rice that contain Vitamin D.

The PM, while speaking at the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, underlined the need for acknowledging Indian scientists on the occasion of ‘National Science Day’ on Sunday.

Interlinking the power of science to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign’, the PM said that Indians must move science forward with the mantra, ‘Lab to Land’.

He cited Venkat Reddy as an example of this phenomenon. He wanted the youth to learn about the history of science in India. Narrating the journey of Venkat Reddy, Modi said that the former had learnt about the diseases caused by Vitamin D deficiency through a doctor friend of his.

“Reddy ji is a farmer. He thought about what he could do to solve this problem. He then began working on an idea, and eventually developed breeds of wheat and rice that contain Vitamin D. This month, he received a patent for the same from World Intellectual Property Organisation in Geneva,” the PM said, recalling that his government had honoured Reddy with the Padma Shri last year.

Speaking to Express, Venkat Reddy said, “I have been recognised by foreign countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about me is a recognition from Mother India. I thank him for identifying farmers like me.”

Venkat Reddy is known for his natural innovation techniques in grape farming, and soil and nutrient techniques in agriculture. He holds two patents — one for ‘soil fertilisers’ and another for a method to improve soil fertility.