Three killed, one injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons died and another suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider, overshot into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck at Shadnagar on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Syed Abdul Obaid, Zeeshan and Hannan, all residents of Malakpet. They were on their way to Jogulamba-Gadwal district when the mishap took place.

According to the police, at around 7 am the car reached Y Junction in Shadnagar. Suddenly, the driver lost control of the car and the vehicle hit a divider.

Due to the force of the collision, the car overshot into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck.

Obaid and Zeeshan died on the spot, while Hannan died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Shadnagar police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the government mortuary for post-mortem examination.