Three killed, one injured in road mishap in Hyderabad
The deceased were identified as Syed Abdul Obaid, Zeeshan and Hannan, all residents of Malakpet. They were on their way to Jogulamba-Gadwal district when the mishap took place.
Published: 01st March 2021 09:13 AM | Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:13 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Three persons died and another suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider, overshot into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck at Shadnagar on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Syed Abdul Obaid, Zeeshan and Hannan, all residents of Malakpet. They were on their way to Jogulamba-Gadwal district when the mishap took place.
According to the police, at around 7 am the car reached Y Junction in Shadnagar. Suddenly, the driver lost control of the car and the vehicle hit a divider.
Due to the force of the collision, the car overshot into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck.
Obaid and Zeeshan died on the spot, while Hannan died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The Shadnagar police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the government mortuary for post-mortem examination.