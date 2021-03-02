Actor Anupam Kher launches his new book in a city hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global actor, Anupam Kher unveiled his latest book ‘Your Best Day Is Today’, in conversation with actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu and Prabhat Verma, EVP - Operations, South India, International Expressions, Indian Hotels Company Limited.

The discussion covered a compendium of experiences, lessons and positive takeaways, which will help people deal with dark times, an extremely relevant conversation in today’s day and age.Also in attendance were British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Turkish Counsel General Adnan Altinors, MA Faiz Khan, Anam Mirza, Kamini Saraf, Suresh Naidu, Keerthi Nasimhan and a host of top business personalities. The evening was hosted at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, perched 2000 ft. above the city, surrounded with the view of glittering city of Hyderabad.

The guests experienced authentic Hyderabadi recipes from the Nizam’s Kitchen along with international delicacies while enjoying an evening under the starry sky of Hyderabad.The book launch was part of Rendezvous - a collection of intimate, immersive and indulgent event hosted by The Chambers, an business club which aims to host curated events atHCLs landmark hotels across the country. Designed to engage and entertain, these evenings focus on creating bespoke experiences that are unique and niche for a select few. Rendezvous is based on three pillars – Epicurean, Engage and Entertain – providing a collection of curated experiences from culinary delights and drinks, moderated panel discussions and performances by the best in art and culture, music and stand-up comedy.