City rehab centre also provides home care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based NGO that works in the health care space in aiding weaker sections has set up an integrated Rehabilitation & Home Care Centre in association with US based charity, SEED on a non-profit model. The 30-bed Comfort & Care Centre (CCC) by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) aims to to bring high quality and low-cost rehab and home care, has treated over 100 patients out of which 50% were for tracheostomy care, 20% was post Covid-19 rehab and rest 30% was neuro and ortho rehab.

“With charges at almost one-third or as low as Rs 1,500 per day for bed, nursing, doctor, physiotherapy, ambulance, we could save `60 lakh in providing rehab services to 100 patients,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, of HHF.Most of the patients who need rehabilitation care have typically spent a significant out of pocket expenses in critical care, particularly the Covid cases, while undergoing treatment. Expensive rehab care is a deterrent and many prefer to keep the patient at home due to the financial constraints post treatment in the present scenario. So far the centre has handled over 20 post Covid cases that were in need of rehabilitation care. A combination of O2 therapy, chest physiotherapy, yoga and diet was used for post Covid rehabilitation that saw 98% success rate and most recovered fully and went back home, the NGO said.

The home care services comprise bringing to the doorstep basic primary health care including Bed Side & Nursing care, checking vitals including ECG, wound cleaning, and dressing, administering IV fluids, bedsore care, providing medicines for acute medical conditions all under medical supervision Comfort & Care Centre (CCC), is also offering In patient care for tracheastomy patients, paralysis, dementia, trauma patients amongst others at affordabe cost.