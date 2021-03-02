STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

City rehab centre also provides home care

Expensive rehab care is a deterrent and many prefer to keep the patient at home due to the financial constraints post treatment in the present scenario.

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based NGO that works in the health care space in aiding weaker sections has set up an integrated Rehabilitation & Home Care Centre in association with US based charity, SEED on a non-profit model. The 30-bed Comfort & Care Centre (CCC) by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) aims to to bring high quality and low-cost rehab and home care, has treated over 100 patients out of which 50% were for tracheostomy care, 20% was post Covid-19 rehab and rest 30% was neuro and ortho rehab. 

“With charges at almost one-third or  as low as Rs 1,500 per day for bed, nursing, doctor, physiotherapy, ambulance, we could save `60 lakh in providing rehab services to 100 patients,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, of HHF.Most of the patients who need rehabilitation care have typically spent a significant out of pocket expenses in critical care, particularly the Covid cases, while undergoing treatment. Expensive rehab care is a deterrent and many prefer to keep the patient at home due to the financial constraints post treatment in the present scenario. So far the centre has handled over 20 post Covid cases that were in need of rehabilitation care. A combination of O2 therapy, chest physiotherapy, yoga and diet was used for post Covid rehabilitation that saw 98% success rate and most recovered fully and went back home, the NGO said.

The home care services comprise bringing to the doorstep basic primary health care including Bed Side & Nursing care, checking vitals including ECG, wound cleaning, and dressing, administering IV fluids, bedsore care, providing medicines for acute medical conditions all under medical supervision Comfort & Care Centre (CCC),  is also offering In patient care for tracheastomy patients, paralysis, dementia, trauma patients amongst others at affordabe cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp