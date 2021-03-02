Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 103

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government yet again increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders on Monday. Commercial cylinder (19 kg) price rose by Rs 103.00 and a unit will now cost Rs 1773.00 while a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) got dearer by Rs 25 and is now priced at Rs 871.50 in Hyderabad. Prices of domestic cylinders rose for the fifth time since December last year.

Following the revisions in the LPG prices, the government is getting flak from various sections. Commercial distributors in the city claim that this will further impact their sales, which were already affected by the Covid-induced economic slump. Meanwhile, domestic LPG consumers have also claimed that this hike was a burden on them.

The nation-wide lockdown had forced the closure of restaurants, pubs, street vendors, and saw work from home starting in various sectors. This led to a 90 per cent dip in the sale of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad. The sales were just recovering and still at 30- 35 per cent of what it used to be before the pandemic, claimed the Telangana LPG Dealers Association.

Stating that the constant rise in the LPG prices will directly impact the sales, Parikshit Shah, a distributor, said, “Commercial customers are already under a lot of stress due to the lockdown and while many of them are trying to get back on their feet after being severely hit by the pandemic, this hike is only going to make it difficult for them and discourage them further.”

Shocked by the price hike in the 14.2-kg cylinder on Monday, several consumers criticised the Union government. A resident of Begumpet, Rekha Tiwari said, “LPG prices are skyrocketing. How will the common man survive? If everyday essentials are so expensive, how can we expect the middle-class to afford other expenses.”