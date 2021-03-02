Contractors demand civic body release dues of Rs 550 cr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Contractors Association, comprising 4,000 members, have threatened to stall all the ongoing engineering works in the city if Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, fails to release the pending bills of Rs 550 crore since October 11, 2020. The contractors gathered outside the GHMC head office at Tank Bund Road and staged a protest and raised slogans against the civic body’s commissioner.

The general secretary of the association, R Hanumanth Sagar, told Express that despite several requests made to the Commissioner, the bills have not been cleared. As a result, several small time contractors are facing hardships, he said.

“The State government is promptly releasing funds for the big and major firms who are taking up Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) but displaying step -motherly attitude towards small time contractors,” said Sagar.He said that while the GHMC owes the contractors money, other engineering works worth Rs 1,100 crore are under various stages of construction like laying of concrete cement, bitumen, VDCC roads, storm water drains, and RCC box drains.