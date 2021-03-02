Empowered women empower women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women entrepreneurs of Hyderabad bonded at Women Business Cult, an event at Hotel Taj Deccan on the weekend. “The newly-formed women’s organisation provides the right tools that help setting up a start up and expand existing business run by women entrepreneurs. We aim to create the required platform for idea exchange, business advising, entrepreneurship awareness, development, marketing support, mentorship opportunities, etc which can help in the professional growth of the businesses,” said founders Anika Khara, an award-winning image and fashion consultant and Deepika Maheshwari, founder of RiddhiSiddhi Art Creations.

“We are passionate about helping people become entrepreneurs and be the best that they can be,” the duo said. The guest list of the event comprised Mohammed Furqan Ahmed, Managing Director TTV News; Anam Mirza, founder The Label Bazaar, Extraa Media and CIY; Shanta Thoutam, OSD, Textiles & Handicrafts, Govt of Telangana, Innovation/Startup Evangelist; Dr Neelima Arya, founder - president, Apple Home Real Need India foundation and Dr. Padmini Nagulapalli.