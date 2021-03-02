Magharagam regales music lovers in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Annamayya scholar and commentator Venkat Garikapati has come up with yet another concept, titled “Annamayya Sankeerthana Magharagam” on the eve of Maha Maghi at Ravindra Bharathi Conference Hall on Saturday. The programme featured nine rare gems culled by Saint Poet Annamayya, sung melodiously by noted singer Swapna Sundari.

Venkat chose subjects that suited the occasion and brought depth to the programme. The conceptual brilliance of Annamayya’s lyrics have been brought out in a scholarly manner by Venkat throughout the programme. KV Ramanachari was the chief guest while Voleti Parvateesham and Garikapati Kalidasu were the distinguished guests for the programme.

The rich flavour of the programme has been the mix of Adhyatma, Shrungara and Vairagya Sankeerthans penned by the Saint Poet Annamayya. Nityatmudai Undi (Hindolam), Emani Cheppudune (Reetigowla), Bapu bapu Janakade (Mohana), Anadi Jeevudu Anniyu Gannave (Yaman) were some of the Sankeerthans rendered during the course of the programme. Swapna sang with great ease. Guruprasad was on keyboard, Jayakumaracharya on mridangam and Sai on flute lent good support at the event organised by Manisha Arts.