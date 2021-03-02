Music in the mind 

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The love song Heart Awakes by the band ‘That Room in the Corner’ released on February 21 is painful, but at the same time gives one hope. The video features Hyderabad-based western classical violinist and actors Ritu Gopal, and Ram Kannenganti. The English song is a peaceful soundscape and soothing melody that transports the listener right into the heart of the story. It is the first original creative venture by the production house, ‘The Squared Off Circles Collective’.

You worry all the time, You question your own rhyme, You know that we are not even in this square, We make the choices of what we feel is right... The song is about a couple with a mental health aspect to it and specifically brings awareness to DPDR (Depersonalisation Derealisation).

Ananth Padmasola

The lyricist and vocalist for this song is Hyderabadi Ananth Padmasola, 26. He is also the lead singer and lyricist of the band ‘That Room in the Corner’. Sumi Mohan is the other vocalist. The other band members are Ashwin Shyam, 26, music producer and guitarist, and Ashwin Shanker G, 27, bassist.

“This song is an ode to a dear friend, and additionally educates people on DPDR disorder,” says Ananth, who is currently pursuing a programme in acting at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York. Ananth feels he found himself best able to express what he was thinking and feeling in English and elaborates, “Life is all about accepting the situation and being there for your loved ones.”

Don’t worry all the time, Just trust in your own rhyme, And though that we are not even in this square, We make the choices of what we feel is right... Shares Ananth, “Heart Awakes is a love song from two perspectives: a woman with DPDR, who often cannot recognise people and places despite knowing them for long, and a man that she is in a relationship with, and who goes through emotions of coping with her sense of unreality, but is a loving, stable presence.”

Ananth wrote this song 12 years ago and feels it is more relevant today with the Covid-19 pandemic, human isolation, and depression much prevalent than before. “A devastating loss and a state of unease made me revisit this song…sadly enough the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained,” he says.

Ritu Gopal, 28, has co-written the script of the video along with director Akshay Pillai. She has worked with music therapy for children with autism and describes DPDR as a “feeling of being disconnected or detached from oneself and reality”. She shares, “When Ananth approached me to be a part of this production, I was taken in by the enthusiasm to tell a story with mental health awareness as the theme.”

About the band

The band ‘That Room in the Corner’ is a studio project started in 2012 with members working remotely from across the world. “It all started when Ashwin and I met in college and decided to form a band just because we both had a guitar,” laughs and says the Secunderabad-resident Ananth. “While jamming at Ashwin’s house, Shanker joined the fray with ideas on the bass guitar and we started jamming together with our song ideas, without knowing anything about songwriting or music production in the formal or technical sense,” says Ananth who is a self-taught artiste.With their new production house, the band plans to produce more meaningful music, short films, podcasts and travelogues. “We aspire to tell impactful stories set to well-crafted music,” shares Ananth.

Depersonalisation-Derealisation (DPDR) disorder

The DPDR disorder occurs when you persistently or repeatedly have the feeling that you are observing yourself from outside your body or you have a sense that things around you aren’t real or both. Feelings of depersonalisation and derealisation can be very disturbing and may feel like you are living in a dream

— Tamanna S Mehdi

