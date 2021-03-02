Rising high from the ground

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Son of a construction labourer, 10-year-old, Manideep Perakatta, is the youngest and among the four boy sailors, who has been selected from the city to join the Army Boy Sports Company with the Madras engineers Regiment at Bangalore.

Nitin Nayak from Achampet, Nagarkurnool, Abiram Kavarala from Wanaparthy and Harshavardhan Yerra from Vikarabad were also selected by the Indian Army through a stringent process in the last few days.

Army Boy Sports Company is a collaborative venture of SAI with the Indian Army. The main objective of the scheme is to make use of the good infrastructure and disciplined environment of the Army for training boys in the age group of 8-16 years to achieve excellence in sports.



